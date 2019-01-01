Chico's FAS Inc is an apparel retailer with a portfolio of private-label brands that sell women's clothing and accessories. Brands include Chico's, White House/Black Market, and Soma Intimates. The brands generally target women over 35 years old with moderate to high-income levels. It sells directly to the consumer through its retail stores, websites, and telephone call centers. The company sources most of its product from foreign manufacturers and distributes all products from its distribution center in Georgia.