Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Specialty Retail
Chico's FAS Inc is an apparel retailer with a portfolio of private-label brands that sell women's clothing and accessories. Brands include Chico's, White House/Black Market, and Soma Intimates. The brands generally target women over 35 years old with moderate to high-income levels. It sells directly to the consumer through its retail stores, websites, and telephone call centers. The company sources most of its product from foreign manufacturers and distributes all products from its distribution center in Georgia.

Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-01
REV
Q3 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.0200.180 0.2000
REV426.100M453.644M27.544M

Chico's FAS Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Chico's FAS (CHS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Chico's FAS (NYSE: CHS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Chico's FAS's (CHS) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Chico's FAS (CHS) stock?

A

The latest price target for Chico's FAS (NYSE: CHS) was reported by B. Riley Securities on December 1, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 6.00 expecting CHS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 35.75% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Chico's FAS (CHS)?

A

The stock price for Chico's FAS (NYSE: CHS) is $4.42 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Chico's FAS (CHS) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.09 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 30, 2020 to stockholders of record on March 13, 2020.

Q

When is Chico's FAS (NYSE:CHS) reporting earnings?

A

Chico's FAS’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 1, 2022.

Q

Is Chico's FAS (CHS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Chico's FAS.

Q

What sector and industry does Chico's FAS (CHS) operate in?

A

Chico's FAS is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Specialty Retail industry. They are listed on the NYSE.