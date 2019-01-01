Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Chemung Financial
The latest price target for Chemung Financial (NASDAQ: CHMG) was reported by DA Davidson on October 22, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for $37.00 expecting CHMG to fall to within 12 months (a possible -16.67% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Chemung Financial (NASDAQ: CHMG) was provided by DA Davidson, and Chemung Financial downgraded their neutral rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Chemung Financial, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Chemung Financial was filed on October 22, 2020 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around October 22, 2021.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Chemung Financial (CHMG) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $32.00 to $37.00. The current price Chemung Financial (CHMG) is trading at is $44.40, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
