Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Apr 21
EPS
$1.460
Quarterly Revenue
$22.3M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$22.1M
Earnings History
Chemung Financial Questions & Answers
When is Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) reporting earnings?
Chemung Financial (CHMG) is scheduled to report earnings on July 21, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 21, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG)?
The Actual EPS was $0.62, which beat the estimate of $0.59.
What were Chemung Financial’s (NASDAQ:CHMG) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $19M, which beat the estimate of $18.2M.
