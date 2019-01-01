ñol

Carlyle Group
(NASDAQ:CG)
39.60
1.02[2.64%]
At close: May 27
39.60
00
After Hours: 4:02PM EDT
Day High/Low38.85 - 39.61
52 Week High/Low34.62 - 60.62
Open / Close38.94 / 39.6
Float / Outstanding206.7M / 361.7M
Vol / Avg.1.4M / 2.6M
Mkt Cap14.3B
P/E5.38
50d Avg. Price41.4
Div / Yield1.3/3.28%
Payout Ratio13.59
EPS1.6
Total Float206.7M

Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Carlyle Group reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Apr 28

EPS

$0.740

Quarterly Revenue

$779.5M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$1.1B

Earnings Recap

 

Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Carlyle Group missed estimated earnings by 27.45%, reporting an EPS of $0.74 versus an estimate of $1.02.

Revenue was up $167.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.8 which was followed by a 0.34% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Carlyle Group's past performance:

 

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 1.02 1.21 1.02 0.58 0.52
EPS Actual 0.74 2.01 1.54 0.88 0.58
Revenue Estimate 1.09B 1.15B 987.30M 659.34M 609.52M
Revenue Actual 779.50M 1.90B 1.52B 919.00M 612.50M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Carlyle Group Questions & Answers

Q
When is Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) reporting earnings?
A

Carlyle Group (CG) is scheduled to report earnings on July 28, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 28, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.81, which beat the estimate of $0.43.

Q
What were Carlyle Group’s (NASDAQ:CG) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $859M, which beat the estimate of $683.3M.

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.