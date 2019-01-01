QQQ
Ceres Acquisition Corp is a special purpose acquisition corporation.

Ceres Acquisition Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Ceres Acquisition (CERAF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Ceres Acquisition (OTCQX: CERAF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Ceres Acquisition's (CERAF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Ceres Acquisition.

Q

What is the target price for Ceres Acquisition (CERAF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Ceres Acquisition

Q

Current Stock Price for Ceres Acquisition (CERAF)?

A

The stock price for Ceres Acquisition (OTCQX: CERAF) is $9.96 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 19:44:50 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Ceres Acquisition (CERAF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Ceres Acquisition.

Q

When is Ceres Acquisition (OTCQX:CERAF) reporting earnings?

A

Ceres Acquisition does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Ceres Acquisition (CERAF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Ceres Acquisition.

Q

What sector and industry does Ceres Acquisition (CERAF) operate in?

A

Ceres Acquisition is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.