Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 12
EPS
$0.300
Quarterly Revenue
$161.2M
Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)
$18.1B
Earnings History
Central Puerto Questions & Answers
When is Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) reporting earnings?
Central Puerto (CEPU) is scheduled to report earnings on August 10, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 12, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU)?
The Actual EPS was $1.19, which beat the estimate of $0.97.
What were Central Puerto’s (NYSE:CEPU) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $109.9M, which beat the estimate of $95.2M.
