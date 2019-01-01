Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Central Puerto
Central Puerto Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Central Puerto (NYSE: CEPU) was reported by JP Morgan on August 15, 2019. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting CEPU to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Central Puerto (NYSE: CEPU) was provided by JP Morgan, and Central Puerto downgraded their neutral rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Central Puerto, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Central Puerto was filed on August 15, 2019 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around August 15, 2020.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Central Puerto (CEPU) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price Central Puerto (CEPU) is trading at is $3.74, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.