Center Coast Brookfield (NYSE:CEN), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

The latest price target for Center Coast Brookfield (NYSE: CEN) was reported by Ladenburg Thalmann on July 15, 2015. The analyst firm set a price target for $24.00 expecting CEN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 32.67% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Center Coast Brookfield (NYSE: CEN) was provided by Ladenburg Thalmann, and Center Coast Brookfield initiated their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Center Coast Brookfield, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Center Coast Brookfield was filed on July 15, 2015 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around July 15, 2016.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Center Coast Brookfield (CEN) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $24.00. The current price Center Coast Brookfield (CEN) is trading at is $18.09, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
