QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
Celularity Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing off-the-shelf placental-derived allogeneic cell therapies including genetically modified and unmodified NK cells, engineered T cells including CAR-T cells, and mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cells, targeting indications across cancer, immunologic, infectious, and degenerative diseases.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Celularity Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Celularity (CELUW) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Celularity (NASDAQ: CELUW) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Celularity's (CELUW) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Celularity.

Q

What is the target price for Celularity (CELUW) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Celularity

Q

Current Stock Price for Celularity (CELUW)?

A

The stock price for Celularity (NASDAQ: CELUW) is $0.83 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 14:37:49 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Celularity (CELUW) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Celularity.

Q

When is Celularity (NASDAQ:CELUW) reporting earnings?

A

Celularity does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Celularity (CELUW) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Celularity.

Q

What sector and industry does Celularity (CELUW) operate in?

A

Celularity is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.