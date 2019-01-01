CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

CECO Environmental beat estimated earnings by 180.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.14 versus an estimate of $0.05.

Revenue was up $20.54 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 0.75% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at CECO Environmental's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.08 0.11 0.09 0.09 EPS Actual 0.10 0.01 0.09 0.09 Revenue Estimate 84.10M 81.30M 76.34M 73.56M Revenue Actual 93.59M 79.98M 78.68M 71.89M

