CECO Environmental
(NASDAQ:CECE)
6.40
0.11[1.75%]
At close: May 27
6.40
00
After Hours: 4:01PM EDT
Day High/Low6.29 - 6.41
52 Week High/Low4.09 - 8.37
Open / Close6.34 / 6.4
Float / Outstanding25.5M / 35.1M
Vol / Avg.149.8K / 134.2K
Mkt Cap225M
P/E71.11
50d Avg. Price5.28
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.08
Total Float25.5M

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

CECO Environmental reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 10

EPS

$0.140

Quarterly Revenue

$92.4M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$92.4M

Earnings Recap

 

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

CECO Environmental beat estimated earnings by 180.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.14 versus an estimate of $0.05.

Revenue was up $20.54 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 0.75% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at CECO Environmental's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 0.08 0.11 0.09 0.09
EPS Actual 0.10 0.01 0.09 0.09
Revenue Estimate 84.10M 81.30M 76.34M 73.56M
Revenue Actual 93.59M 79.98M 78.68M 71.89M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

CECO Environmental Questions & Answers

Q
When is CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) reporting earnings?
A

CECO Environmental (CECE) is scheduled to report earnings on August 2, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 10, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.08, which missed the estimate of $0.19.

Q
What were CECO Environmental’s (NASDAQ:CECE) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $93.9M, which missed the estimate of $99.1M.

