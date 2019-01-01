CDW (NASDAQ:CDW), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for CDW
CDW Questions & Answers
The latest price target for CDW (NASDAQ: CDW) was reported by Morgan Stanley on May 5, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $227.00 expecting CDW to rise to within 12 months (a possible 32.67% upside). 11 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for CDW (NASDAQ: CDW) was provided by Morgan Stanley, and CDW maintained their overweight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of CDW, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for CDW was filed on May 5, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 5, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest CDW (CDW) rating was a maintained with a price target of $214.00 to $227.00. The current price CDW (CDW) is trading at is $171.10, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.