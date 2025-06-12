Synopsys, Broadcom Team Up To Accelerate High-Performance AI And Computing

Synopsys, Inc SNPS on Wednesday announced that its collaboration with Broadcom Inc AVGO has achieved interoperability between Synopsys’ PCIe 6.x IP solution and Broadcom’s PEX90000 series switch.

The interoperability between artificial infrastructure companies will help reduce design risk and accelerate time to market for high-performance computing and AI data center systems.

PCIe switches play a critical role in enabling the scalability required to meet the demands of modern AI workloads.

Synopsys stock declined over 15% in the last 12 months due to the Trump administration’s tariff policies.

In May, Synopsys ordered its China employees to halt services and sales after the new U.S. export restrictions kicked in. Products affected include semiconductor design software and chemicals.

Synopsys also suspended its third quarter outlook (Revenue $1.75 billion–$1.78 billion, Adj EPS $3.82-$3.87).

Synopsys, Cadence Design Systems CDNS, and Siemens’ Mentor Graphics control over 70% of China’s electronic design automation (EDA) software market, which chipmakers can use to design semiconductors ranging from smartphones to computers and cars.

Broadcom stock gained over 69% in the last 12 months, driven by continued momentum in AI semiconductor solutions and VMware.

Price Action: AVGO stock is trading lower by 0.83% to $250.80 premarket at last check Thursday.

