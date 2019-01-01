United Breweries Co (NYSE:CCU), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 13
EPS
$0.220
Quarterly Revenue
$865.1M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$700.5B
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of United Breweries Co using advanced sorting and filters.
United Breweries Co Questions & Answers
When is United Breweries Co (NYSE:CCU) reporting earnings?
United Breweries Co (CCU) is scheduled to report earnings on August 3, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 13, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for United Breweries Co (NYSE:CCU)?
The Actual EPS was $0.07, which hit the estimate of $0.07.
What were United Breweries Co’s (NYSE:CCU) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $517.6M, which beat the estimate of $468.1M.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.