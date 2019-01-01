United Breweries Co (NYSE:CCU), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for United Breweries Co
United Breweries Co Questions & Answers
The latest price target for United Breweries Co (NYSE: CCU) was reported by HSBC on December 20, 2019. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting CCU to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for United Breweries Co (NYSE: CCU) was provided by HSBC, and United Breweries Co downgraded their reduce rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of United Breweries Co, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for United Breweries Co was filed on December 20, 2019 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around December 20, 2020.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest United Breweries Co (CCU) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price United Breweries Co (CCU) is trading at is $14.09, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.