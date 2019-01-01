Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Consensus Cloud Solutions
Consensus Cloud Solutions Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ: CCSI) was reported by JMP Securities on March 3, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $70.00 expecting CCSI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 42.28% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ: CCSI) was provided by JMP Securities, and Consensus Cloud Solutions initiated their market outperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Consensus Cloud Solutions, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Consensus Cloud Solutions was filed on March 3, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around March 3, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Consensus Cloud Solutions (CCSI) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $70.00. The current price Consensus Cloud Solutions (CCSI) is trading at is $49.20, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
