CoreCard (NYSE:CCRD), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for CoreCard
The latest price target for CoreCard (NYSE: CCRD) was reported by BTIG on January 26, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $50.00 expecting CCRD to rise to within 12 months (a possible 110.48% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for CoreCard (NYSE: CCRD) was provided by BTIG, and CoreCard maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of CoreCard, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for CoreCard was filed on January 26, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around January 26, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest CoreCard (CCRD) rating was a maintained with a price target of $58.00 to $50.00. The current price CoreCard (CCRD) is trading at is $23.76, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
