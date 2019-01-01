CoreCard (NYSE:CCRD), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
CoreCard (NYSE:CCRD) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 07:15 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
CoreCard beat estimated earnings by 25.0%, reporting an EPS of $1.0 versus an estimate of $0.8.
Revenue was up $15.37 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 2.68% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at CoreCard's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.28
|0.11
|0.26
|0.11
|EPS Actual
|0.30
|0.29
|0.32
|0.12
|Revenue Estimate
|12.25M
|8.50M
|10.58M
|8.26M
|Revenue Actual
|13.05M
|12.94M
|13.36M
|8.91M
Earnings History
CoreCard (CCRD) is scheduled to report earnings on August 4, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 5, 2022 for Q1.
The Actual EPS was $0.02, which beat the estimate of $0.00.
The Actual Revenue was $3.1M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
