Concord Medical Services
(NYSE:CCM)
1.60
0.15[10.34%]
At close: May 27
1.99
0.3900[24.37%]
After Hours: 8:31AM EDT
Day High/Low1.49 - 1.64
52 Week High/Low1.15 - 3.49
Open / Close1.54 / 1.64
Float / Outstanding- / 43.4M
Vol / Avg.3.5K / 5.8K
Mkt Cap69.5M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price1.66
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.42
Total Float-

Concord Medical Services (NYSE:CCM), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Concord Medical Services reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Concord Medical Services using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Concord Medical Services Questions & Answers

Q
When is Concord Medical Services (NYSE:CCM) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Concord Medical Services

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Concord Medical Services (NYSE:CCM)?
A

There are no earnings for Concord Medical Services

Q
What were Concord Medical Services’s (NYSE:CCM) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Concord Medical Services

