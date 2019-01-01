Concord Medical Services (NYSE:CCM), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Concord Medical Services
Concord Medical Services Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Concord Medical Services (NYSE: CCM) was reported by Morgan Stanley on November 23, 2012. The analyst firm set a price target for $5.80 expecting CCM to rise to within 12 months (a possible 211.83% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Concord Medical Services (NYSE: CCM) was provided by Morgan Stanley, and Concord Medical Services maintained their overweight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Concord Medical Services, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Concord Medical Services was filed on November 23, 2012 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around November 23, 2013.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Concord Medical Services (CCM) rating was a maintained with a price target of $4.00 to $5.80. The current price Concord Medical Services (CCM) is trading at is $1.86, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
