Concord Medical Services
(NYSE:CCM)
1.86
0.01[0.54%]
At close: Jun 8
1.99
0.1300[6.99%]
After Hours: 8:31AM EDT
Day High/Low1.75 - 1.87
52 Week High/Low1.15 - 3.49
Open / Close1.87 / 1.86
Float / Outstanding- / 43.4M
Vol / Avg.1.3K / 5.4K
Mkt Cap80.8M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price1.65
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.42
Total Float-

Concord Medical Services (NYSE:CCM), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analysts publish ratings and price targets on most stocks. Benzinga tracks 120 analyst firms so investors can understand if analysts expect a stock to trade higher or lower. Ratings are directional and typically buy, sell or hold. Price Targets are an analyst's best guess at where the stock will trade in 12 months.

Analyst Ratings for Concord Medical Services

All Ratings (0)

Upgrades (0)

Downgrades (0)

Initiations (0)

Premium Tools & Ideas
date
Upside/Downside
Analyst Firm
Price Target Change
Rating Change
Previous / Current Rating
Get Alert
No Data

Concord Medical Services Questions & Answers

Q
What is the target price for Concord Medical Services (CCM)?
A

The latest price target for Concord Medical Services (NYSE: CCM) was reported by Morgan Stanley on November 23, 2012. The analyst firm set a price target for $5.80 expecting CCM to rise to within 12 months (a possible 211.83% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q
What is the most recent analyst rating for Concord Medical Services (CCM)?
A

The latest analyst rating for Concord Medical Services (NYSE: CCM) was provided by Morgan Stanley, and Concord Medical Services maintained their overweight rating.

Q
When is the next analyst rating going to be posted or updated for Concord Medical Services (CCM)?
A

Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Concord Medical Services, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Concord Medical Services was filed on November 23, 2012 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around November 23, 2013.

Q
Is the Analyst Rating Concord Medical Services (CCM) correct?
A

While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Concord Medical Services (CCM) rating was a maintained with a price target of $4.00 to $5.80. The current price Concord Medical Services (CCM) is trading at is $1.86, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.

