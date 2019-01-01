Crown Holdings (NYSE:CCK), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Apr 25
EPS
$2.010
Quarterly Revenue
$3.2B
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$3.2B
Earnings History
Crown Holdings Questions & Answers
When is Crown Holdings (NYSE:CCK) reporting earnings?
Crown Holdings (CCK) is scheduled to report earnings on July 18, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 25, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Crown Holdings (NYSE:CCK)?
The Actual EPS was $1.12, which beat the estimate of $1.10.
What were Crown Holdings’s (NYSE:CCK) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $2.2B, which beat the estimate of $2.1B.
