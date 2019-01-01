ñol

Crown Castle Intl
(NYSE:CCI)
193.24
5.71[3.04%]
At close: May 27
193.39
0.1500[0.08%]
After Hours: 4:20PM EDT
Day High/Low187.27 - 193.95
52 Week High/Low157.16 - 209.87
Open / Close188.64 / 193.39
Float / Outstanding375.1M / 433M
Vol / Avg.1.3M / 1.7M
Mkt Cap83.7B
P/E57.56
50d Avg. Price185.18
Div / Yield5.88/3.04%
Payout Ratio166.67
EPS0.97
Total Float375.1M

Crown Castle Intl (NYSE:CCI), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Crown Castle Intl reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Apr 20

EPS

$1.870

Quarterly Revenue

$1.7B

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$1.7B

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Crown Castle Intl using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Crown Castle Intl Questions & Answers

Q
When is Crown Castle Intl (NYSE:CCI) reporting earnings?
A

Crown Castle Intl (CCI) is scheduled to report earnings on July 20, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 20, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Crown Castle Intl (NYSE:CCI)?
A

The Actual EPS was $1.20, which beat the estimate of $0.28.

Q
What were Crown Castle Intl’s (NYSE:CCI) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $1B, which beat the estimate of $1B.

