Crown Castle Intl (NYSE:CCI), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Apr 20
EPS
$1.870
Quarterly Revenue
$1.7B
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$1.7B
Earnings History
Crown Castle Intl Questions & Answers
When is Crown Castle Intl (NYSE:CCI) reporting earnings?
Crown Castle Intl (CCI) is scheduled to report earnings on July 20, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 20, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Crown Castle Intl (NYSE:CCI)?
The Actual EPS was $1.20, which beat the estimate of $0.28.
What were Crown Castle Intl’s (NYSE:CCI) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $1B, which beat the estimate of $1B.
