Crown Castle Intl (NYSE:CCI), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Crown Castle Intl
Crown Castle Intl Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Crown Castle Intl (NYSE: CCI) was reported by Credit Suisse on April 22, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $215.00 expecting CCI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 11.26% upside). 22 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Crown Castle Intl (NYSE: CCI) was provided by Credit Suisse, and Crown Castle Intl maintained their outperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Crown Castle Intl, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Crown Castle Intl was filed on April 22, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 22, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Crown Castle Intl (CCI) rating was a maintained with a price target of $204.00 to $215.00. The current price Crown Castle Intl (CCI) is trading at is $193.24, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.