Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/18.4K
Div / Yield
1/1.11%
52 Wk
88.79 - 123.13
Mkt Cap
845.2M
Payout Ratio
21.69
Open
-
P/E
19.51
EPS
1.03
Shares
9.5M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jan 6, 2022, 4:49PM
Benzinga - Nov 15, 2021, 6:01PM
Benzinga - Nov 15, 2021, 6:00PM
Benzinga - Jul 12, 2021, 4:18PM
Benzinga - Apr 8, 2021, 4:12PM
Chase Corp is a specialty chemical company. It operates through the following segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives, Industrial Tapes and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The firm generates majority revenue from the Industrial Tapes segment. Its Industrial Tapes segment features legacy wire and cable materials, specialty tapes, and other laminated and coated products. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from North America and also has a presence in Asia; Europe, and Other Countries.

Earnings

Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-07
REV
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.070
REV75.010M

Chase Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Chase (CCF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Chase (AMEX: CCF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Chase's (CCF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Chase.

Q

What is the target price for Chase (CCF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Chase

Q

Current Stock Price for Chase (CCF)?

A

The stock price for Chase (AMEX: CCF) is $89.35 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Chase (CCF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 5, 2018 to stockholders of record on November 21, 2018.

Q

When is Chase (AMEX:CCF) reporting earnings?

A

Chase’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 7, 2022.

Q

Is Chase (CCF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Chase.

Q

What sector and industry does Chase (CCF) operate in?

A

Chase is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the AMEX.