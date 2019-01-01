Chase Corp is a specialty chemical company. It operates through the following segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives, Industrial Tapes and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The firm generates majority revenue from the Industrial Tapes segment. Its Industrial Tapes segment features legacy wire and cable materials, specialty tapes, and other laminated and coated products. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from North America and also has a presence in Asia; Europe, and Other Countries.