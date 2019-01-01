|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of CCFNB Bancorp (OTCPK: CCFN) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for CCFNB Bancorp.
There is no analysis for CCFNB Bancorp
The stock price for CCFNB Bancorp (OTCPK: CCFN) is $52.95 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 19:16:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 19, 2015 to stockholders of record on February 27, 2015.
CCFNB Bancorp does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for CCFNB Bancorp.
CCFNB Bancorp is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.