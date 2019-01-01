QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
CCFNB Bancorp Inc operates as a bank. It offers commercial and retail financial services, including savings and demand deposits, commercial, consumer and mortgage loans, and provides other financial services.

CCFNB Bancorp Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy CCFNB Bancorp (CCFN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of CCFNB Bancorp (OTCPK: CCFN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are CCFNB Bancorp's (CCFN) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for CCFNB Bancorp.

Q

What is the target price for CCFNB Bancorp (CCFN) stock?

A

There is no analysis for CCFNB Bancorp

Q

Current Stock Price for CCFNB Bancorp (CCFN)?

A

The stock price for CCFNB Bancorp (OTCPK: CCFN) is $52.95 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 19:16:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does CCFNB Bancorp (CCFN) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 19, 2015 to stockholders of record on February 27, 2015.

Q

When is CCFNB Bancorp (OTCPK:CCFN) reporting earnings?

A

CCFNB Bancorp does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is CCFNB Bancorp (CCFN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for CCFNB Bancorp.

Q

What sector and industry does CCFNB Bancorp (CCFN) operate in?

A

CCFNB Bancorp is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.