Capital City Bank Group
(NASDAQ:CCBG)
26.98
0.43[1.62%]
At close: May 27
26.98
00
After Hours: 4:01PM EDT
Day High/Low26.4 - 26.99
52 Week High/Low22.02 - 29
Open / Close26.4 / 26.98
Float / Outstanding11.5M / 16.9M
Vol / Avg.15K / 21.3K
Mkt Cap457.2M
P/E14.35
50d Avg. Price26.03
Div / Yield0.64/2.37%
Payout Ratio33.51
EPS0.5
Total Float11.5M

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Capital City Bank Group reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Apr 25

EPS

$0.500

Quarterly Revenue

$50.5M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$50.5M

Earnings Recap

 

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, April 25, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Capital City Bank Group beat estimated earnings by 25.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.5 versus an estimate of $0.4.

Revenue was down $3.81 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.08 which was followed by a 0.36% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Capital City Bank Group's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 0.46 0.5 0.55 0.45
EPS Actual 0.38 0.6 0.54 0.56
Revenue Estimate 50.92M 51.96M 55.73M 53.42M
Revenue Actual 49.38M 54.25M 52.45M 54.32M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Capital City Bank Group Questions & Answers

Q
When is Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) reporting earnings?
A

Capital City Bank Group (CCBG) is scheduled to report earnings on July 26, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 25, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.21, which beat the estimate of $0.20.

Q
What were Capital City Bank Group’s (NASDAQ:CCBG) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $33.6M, which beat the estimate of $33.3M.

