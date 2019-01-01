Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, April 25, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Capital City Bank Group beat estimated earnings by 25.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.5 versus an estimate of $0.4.

Revenue was down $3.81 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.08 which was followed by a 0.36% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Capital City Bank Group's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.46 0.5 0.55 0.45 EPS Actual 0.38 0.6 0.54 0.56 Revenue Estimate 50.92M 51.96M 55.73M 53.42M Revenue Actual 49.38M 54.25M 52.45M 54.32M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.