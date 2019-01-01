Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Capital City Bank Group
Capital City Bank Group Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ: CCBG) was reported by Piper Sandler on April 26, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $31.50 expecting CCBG to rise to within 12 months (a possible 16.75% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ: CCBG) was provided by Piper Sandler, and Capital City Bank Group upgraded their overweight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Capital City Bank Group, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Capital City Bank Group was filed on April 26, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 26, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Capital City Bank Group (CCBG) rating was a upgraded with a price target of $29.00 to $31.50. The current price Capital City Bank Group (CCBG) is trading at is $26.98, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
