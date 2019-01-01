Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Commerce Bancshares
Commerce Bancshares Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ: CBSH) was reported by Wells Fargo on March 21, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $70.00 expecting CBSH to rise to within 12 months (a possible 1.82% upside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ: CBSH) was provided by Wells Fargo, and Commerce Bancshares upgraded their equal-weight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Commerce Bancshares, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Commerce Bancshares was filed on March 21, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around March 21, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Commerce Bancshares (CBSH) rating was a upgraded with a price target of $60.00 to $70.00. The current price Commerce Bancshares (CBSH) is trading at is $68.75, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.