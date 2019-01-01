ñol

Commerce Bancshares
(NASDAQ:CBSH)
68.75
0.58[0.85%]
At close: May 27
68.75
00
After Hours: 5:18PM EDT
Day High/Low67.72 - 68.75
52 Week High/Low64.25 - 78.67
Open / Close68.05 / 68.75
Float / Outstanding109.2M / 120.7M
Vol / Avg.283.9K / 420.7K
Mkt Cap8.3B
P/E16.29
50d Avg. Price69.84
Div / Yield1.06/1.54%
Payout Ratio24.35
EPS0.97
Total Float109.2M

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analysts publish ratings and price targets on most stocks. Benzinga tracks 120 analyst firms so investors can understand if analysts expect a stock to trade higher or lower. Ratings are directional and typically buy, sell or hold. Price Targets are an analyst's best guess at where the stock will trade in 12 months.

Consensus Rating1

Market Perform

Highest Price Target1

$70.00

Lowest Price Target1

$62.86

Consensus Price Target1

$67.62

Analyst Rating Summary1

BuyOverweightHoldUnderweightSell
00020

Analyst Firms Making Recommendations1

  • Wells Fargo
  • Morgan Stanley

1calculated from analyst ratings published within the last 6 months

Analyst Ratings for Commerce Bancshares

All Ratings (0)

Upgrades (0)

Downgrades (0)

Initiations (0)

Premium Tools & Ideas
date
Upside/Downside
Analyst Firm
Price Target Change
Rating Change
Previous / Current Rating
Get Alert
No Data

Commerce Bancshares Questions & Answers

Q
What is the target price for Commerce Bancshares (CBSH)?
A

The latest price target for Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ: CBSH) was reported by Wells Fargo on March 21, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $70.00 expecting CBSH to rise to within 12 months (a possible 1.82% upside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q
What is the most recent analyst rating for Commerce Bancshares (CBSH)?
A

The latest analyst rating for Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ: CBSH) was provided by Wells Fargo, and Commerce Bancshares upgraded their equal-weight rating.

Q
When is the next analyst rating going to be posted or updated for Commerce Bancshares (CBSH)?
A

Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Commerce Bancshares, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Commerce Bancshares was filed on March 21, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around March 21, 2023.

Q
Is the Analyst Rating Commerce Bancshares (CBSH) correct?
A

While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Commerce Bancshares (CBSH) rating was a upgraded with a price target of $60.00 to $70.00. The current price Commerce Bancshares (CBSH) is trading at is $68.75, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.

