Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Commerce Bancshares beat estimated earnings by 10.23%, reporting an EPS of $0.97 versus an estimate of $0.88.

Revenue was down $1.24 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 2.3% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Commerce Bancshares's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.94 0.99 1.02 0.95 EPS Actual 0.94 1.05 1.38 1.11 Revenue Estimate 353.46M 349.85M 350.54M 347.09M Revenue Actual 355.36M 351.54M 347.12M 341.79M

