CBL & Associates (NYSE:CBL), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 16
EPS
$-1.450
Quarterly Revenue
$140.1M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$140.1M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of CBL & Associates using advanced sorting and filters.
CBL & Associates Questions & Answers
When is CBL & Associates (NYSE:CBL) reporting earnings?
CBL & Associates (CBL) is scheduled to report earnings on August 16, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 16, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for CBL & Associates (NYSE:CBL)?
The Actual EPS was $0.47, which beat the estimate of $0.00.
What were CBL & Associates’s (NYSE:CBL) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $145.5M, which missed the estimate of $154.2M.
