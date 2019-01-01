CBL & Associates (NYSE:CBL), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for CBL & Associates
The latest price target for CBL & Associates (NYSE: CBL) was reported by Wells Fargo on May 7, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.25 expecting CBL to fall to within 12 months (a possible -99.13% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for CBL & Associates (NYSE: CBL) was provided by Wells Fargo, and CBL & Associates maintained their underweight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of CBL & Associates, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for CBL & Associates was filed on May 7, 2020 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 7, 2021.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest CBL & Associates (CBL) rating was a maintained with a price target of $1.00 to $0.25. The current price CBL & Associates (CBL) is trading at is $28.69, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
