Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Catalyst Biosciences
Catalyst Biosciences Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ: CBIO) was reported by Raymond James on November 15, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting CBIO to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ: CBIO) was provided by Raymond James, and Catalyst Biosciences downgraded their market perform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Catalyst Biosciences, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Catalyst Biosciences was filed on November 15, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around November 15, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Catalyst Biosciences (CBIO) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price Catalyst Biosciences (CBIO) is trading at is $1.34, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
