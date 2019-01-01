ñol

Catalyst Biosciences
(NASDAQ:CBIO)
1.23
0.12[10.81%]
At close: May 27
1.28
0.0500[4.07%]
After Hours: 7:59PM EDT
Day High/Low1.07 - 1.23
52 Week High/Low0.35 - 5.2
Open / Close1.14 / 1.23
Float / Outstanding31.3M / 31.5M
Vol / Avg.4.7M / 5.4M
Mkt Cap38.7M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price0.62
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.46
Total Float31.3M

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Catalyst Biosciences reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 9

EPS

$-0.460

Quarterly Revenue

$794K

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$794K

Earnings Recap

 

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 9, 2022 at 08:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Catalyst Biosciences missed estimated earnings by 4.55%, reporting an EPS of $-0.46 versus an estimate of $-0.44.

Revenue was down $673.00 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.06 which was followed by a 0.02% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Catalyst Biosciences's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate -0.59 -0.66 -0.69 -0.64
EPS Actual -0.65 -0.80 -0.64 -0.79
Revenue Estimate 170.00K 670.00K 330.00K 970.00K
Revenue Actual 2.44M 2.30M 1.13M 1.47M

Listen to the earnings announcement yourself by clicking here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Catalyst Biosciences using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Catalyst Biosciences Questions & Answers

Q
When is Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) reporting earnings?
A

Catalyst Biosciences (CBIO) is scheduled to report earnings on August 4, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 9, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO)?
A

The Actual EPS was $-2.53, which missed the estimate of $-1.46.

Q
What were Catalyst Biosciences’s (NASDAQ:CBIO) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $111K, which beat the estimate of $100K.

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.