Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 4
EPS
$-0.350
Quarterly Revenue
$64.4M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$64.4M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Casa Systems using advanced sorting and filters.
Casa Systems Questions & Answers
When is Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) reporting earnings?
Casa Systems (CASA) is scheduled to report earnings on July 28, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 4, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA)?
The Actual EPS was $0.24, which beat the estimate of $0.23.
What were Casa Systems’s (NASDAQ:CASA) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $68.7M, which missed the estimate of $90M.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.