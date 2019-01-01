QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/8K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.07 - 0.27
Mkt Cap
14.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
64.8M
Outstanding
Casa Minerals Inc operates in an exploration business. It is engaged in the exploration and development of mineral properties in North America.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Casa Minerals Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Casa Minerals (CASXF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Casa Minerals (OTCPK: CASXF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Casa Minerals's (CASXF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Casa Minerals.

Q

What is the target price for Casa Minerals (CASXF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Casa Minerals

Q

Current Stock Price for Casa Minerals (CASXF)?

A

The stock price for Casa Minerals (OTCPK: CASXF) is $0.22 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 14:30:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Casa Minerals (CASXF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Casa Minerals.

Q

When is Casa Minerals (OTCPK:CASXF) reporting earnings?

A

Casa Minerals does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Casa Minerals (CASXF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Casa Minerals.

Q

What sector and industry does Casa Minerals (CASXF) operate in?

A

Casa Minerals is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.