Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Casa Systems
Casa Systems Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Casa Systems (NASDAQ: CASA) was reported by Northland Capital Markets on April 19, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $10.00 expecting CASA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 127.27% upside). 7 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Casa Systems (NASDAQ: CASA) was provided by Northland Capital Markets, and Casa Systems upgraded their outperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Casa Systems, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Casa Systems was filed on April 19, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 19, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Casa Systems (CASA) rating was a upgraded with a price target of $6.00 to $10.00. The current price Casa Systems (CASA) is trading at is $4.40, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
