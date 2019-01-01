Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Feb 14
EPS
$0.130
Quarterly Revenue
$6.9M
Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)
$6.9M
Earnings History
Carver Bancorp Questions & Answers
When is Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) reporting earnings?
Carver Bancorp (CARV) is scheduled to report earnings on August 18, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on February 14, 2022 for Q3.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.55, which missed the estimate of $0.00.
What were Carver Bancorp’s (NASDAQ:CARV) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $6.7M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
