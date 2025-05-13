What's Going On With Carrier Global Stock Today?

Carrier Global Corporation CARR shares are trading higher on Tuesday.

The firm announced a major $1 billion investment plan to expand its U.S. manufacturing and innovation operations over the next five years.

The move also aims to create new jobs and enhance technological development across key segments of its climate and energy solutions business.

The company said the funding will support facility upgrades, R&D expansion, and the creation of around 4,000 skilled jobs in engineering, manufacturing, and field services. This investment comes on top of Carrier's existing U.S. commitments.

David Gitlin, chairman and CEO of Carrier, said the plan aligns with the company's long-term vision. "This investment marks the next chapter in our commitment to U.S. manufacturing," he said. "We are building for the future by creating high-quality, skilled trade careers and empowering American workers to lead the next generation of manufacturing."

Carrier plans to build a new facility for the production of high-performance components for heat pumps and battery systems—both key parts of its Home Energy Management System (HEMS). The investment will also boost research into liquid cooling for data centers and other advanced technologies, supported by its internal venture, Carrier Energy.

The funds will also help scale the company's TechVantage initiative, which launched earlier this year. The program is designed to recruit 1,000 service technicians and train over 100,000 professionals in climate solutions over the next five years. The goal is to strengthen the support structure for installing and servicing advanced climate systems.

Based in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, Carrier is the largest U.S.-headquartered firm in its sector. Over the past five years, the company has grown its U.S. workforce by about 20%, underscoring its long-standing investment in American manufacturing, innovation, and economic growth.

Price Action: CARR shares are trading higher by 1.1% to $74.28 at last check Tuesday.

Photo: Shutterstock