Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Carrier Global
Carrier Global Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Carrier Global (NYSE: CARR) was reported by Barclays on May 24, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $50.00 expecting CARR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 24.30% upside). 33 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Carrier Global (NYSE: CARR) was provided by Barclays, and Carrier Global maintained their overweight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Carrier Global, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Carrier Global was filed on May 24, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 24, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Carrier Global (CARR) rating was a maintained with a price target of $55.00 to $50.00. The current price Carrier Global (CARR) is trading at is $40.23, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.