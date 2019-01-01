Caleres (NYSE:CAL), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Caleres
Caleres Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Caleres (NYSE: CAL) was reported by CL King on June 1, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $29.00 expecting CAL to rise to within 12 months (a possible 1.83% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Caleres (NYSE: CAL) was provided by CL King, and Caleres upgraded their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Caleres, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Caleres was filed on June 1, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around June 1, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Caleres (CAL) rating was a upgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $29.00. The current price Caleres (CAL) is trading at is $28.48, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
