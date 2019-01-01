Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
EPS
Quarterly Revenue
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
Earnings Recap
Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 08:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Camden National beat estimated earnings by 10.78%, reporting an EPS of $1.13 versus an estimate of $1.02.
Revenue was down $1.39 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.07 which was followed by a 1.1% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Camden National's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.04
|1.03
|1.14
|1.01
|EPS Actual
|1.11
|0.97
|1.21
|1.31
|Revenue Estimate
|46.30M
|44.95M
|46.71M
|45.73M
|Revenue Actual
|48.90M
|45.84M
|44.85M
|47.58M
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Camden National using advanced sorting and filters.
Camden National Questions & Answers
Camden National (CAC) is scheduled to report earnings on July 26, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 26, 2022 for Q1.
The Actual EPS was $0.66, which missed the estimate of $0.67.
The Actual Revenue was $38.5M, which beat the estimate of $38M.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.