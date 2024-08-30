This Dollar General Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Friday (CORRECTED)

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
Editor’s note: This story has been corrected to reflect that analyst Koji Ikeda covers Elastic N.V. for Bank of America Securities.
- B of A Securities analyst Koji Ikeda downgraded the rating for Elastic N.V. ESTC from Buy to Neutral and lowered the price target from $140 to $94. Elastic shares gained 0.6% to close at $103.64 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Gordon Haskett analyst Chuck Grom downgraded Dollar General Corporation DG from Buy to Hold and announces $90 price target. Dollar General shares fell 32.2% to close at $84.03 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- TD Cowen analyst Oliver Chen downgraded the rating for Kohl’s Corporation KSS from Buy to Hold and lowered the price target from $25 to $21. Kohl’s shares rose 0.6% to close at $19.77 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Stifel analyst Selman Akyol downgraded the rating for EnLink Midstream, LLC ENLC from Buy to Hold and maintained the price target of $15. EnLink Midstream shares gained 9.4% to settle at $14.40 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- CLSA analyst Leo You downgraded Baozun Inc. BZUN from Outperform to Hold and cut the price target from $2.8 to $2.2. Baozun shares gained 4.5% to close at $2.32 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
