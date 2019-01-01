QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0 - 0.01
Mkt Cap
571.3K
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
1.4B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Si6 Metals Ltd formerly Six Sigma Metals Ltd is a mineral exploration company. It focuses on the exploration development for base metals and in particular for nickel and copper and PGEs within the Group's tenement portfolio located over the Limpopo belt on the eastern side of Botswana. Its geographical segments include Australia and Botswana.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Si6 Metals Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Si6 Metals (BWNAF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Si6 Metals (OTCPK: BWNAF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Si6 Metals's (BWNAF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Si6 Metals.

Q

What is the target price for Si6 Metals (BWNAF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Si6 Metals

Q

Current Stock Price for Si6 Metals (BWNAF)?

A

The stock price for Si6 Metals (OTCPK: BWNAF) is $0.0004 last updated Tue Dec 28 2021 18:50:10 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Si6 Metals (BWNAF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Si6 Metals.

Q

When is Si6 Metals (OTCPK:BWNAF) reporting earnings?

A

Si6 Metals does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Si6 Metals (BWNAF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Si6 Metals.

Q

What sector and industry does Si6 Metals (BWNAF) operate in?

A

Si6 Metals is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.