Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Food Products
Boswell (JG) Co is engaged in the production, processing and marketing of agricultural commodities, primarily cotton, cottonseed products, tomatoes, and small grains and orchards. Domestic agricultural operations are in California. The company owns full or fractional subsurface oil, gas and mineral interests in the land it owns, and land owned by others in both California and Oregon. Geographically, it operates within the United States.

Boswell (JG) Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Boswell (JG) (BWEL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Boswell (JG) (OTCPK: BWEL) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Boswell (JG)'s (BWEL) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Boswell (JG).

Q

What is the target price for Boswell (JG) (BWEL) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Boswell (JG)

Q

Current Stock Price for Boswell (JG) (BWEL)?

A

The stock price for Boswell (JG) (OTCPK: BWEL) is $998 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:47:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Boswell (JG) (BWEL) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 20, 2012 to stockholders of record on December 12, 2012.

Q

When is Boswell (JG) (OTCPK:BWEL) reporting earnings?

A

Boswell (JG) does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Boswell (JG) (BWEL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Boswell (JG).

Q

What sector and industry does Boswell (JG) (BWEL) operate in?

A

Boswell (JG) is in the Consumer Staples sector and Food Products industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.