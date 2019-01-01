QQQ
DIA
SPY
TLT
GLD
BTC/USD
QQQ
DIA
SPY
TLT
GLD
BTC/USD
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/63.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
2.19 - 5.47
Mkt Cap
56.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0.38
Shares
19.2M
Outstanding
Ballantyne Strong Inc is a holding company that manufactures and distributes projection screens and provides technical support services and other related products and services to the cinema exhibition industry, theme parks, schools, museums, and other entertainment-related markets. It also distributes and supports third-party products, including digital projectors, servers, library management systems, menu boards, and sound systems.

Earnings

Analyst Ratings

Ballantyne Strong Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Ballantyne Strong (BTN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Ballantyne Strong (AMEX: BTN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Ballantyne Strong's (BTN) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Ballantyne Strong.

Q

What is the target price for Ballantyne Strong (BTN) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Ballantyne Strong

Q

Current Stock Price for Ballantyne Strong (BTN)?

A

The stock price for Ballantyne Strong (AMEX: BTN) is $2.93 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:48 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Ballantyne Strong (BTN) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Ballantyne Strong.

Q

When is Ballantyne Strong (AMEX:BTN) reporting earnings?

A

Ballantyne Strong’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is Ballantyne Strong (BTN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Ballantyne Strong.

Q

What sector and industry does Ballantyne Strong (BTN) operate in?

A

Ballantyne Strong is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the AMEX.