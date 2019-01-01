QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/315.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
10.21 - 38
Mkt Cap
1.2B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
3.32
EPS
1.15
Shares
101.6M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jan 7, 2022, 1:00PM
Benzinga - Dec 23, 2021, 10:10AM
Benzinga - Dec 21, 2021, 9:34AM
Benzinga - Nov 4, 2021, 3:24PM
Benzinga - Nov 4, 2021, 2:23PM
Benzinga - Oct 21, 2021, 1:30PM
Benzinga - Oct 20, 2021, 10:03AM
Benzinga - Oct 19, 2021, 7:12PM
Benzinga - Oct 7, 2021, 10:18AM
Benzinga - Sep 29, 2021, 10:38AM
Benzinga - Sep 23, 2021, 3:27PM
Benzinga - Sep 22, 2021, 2:08AM
Benzinga - Aug 25, 2021, 9:19AM
Benzinga - Aug 18, 2021, 9:11AM
Benzinga - Jul 28, 2021, 11:10AM
Benzinga - Jul 9, 2021, 11:46AM
Benzinga - Jul 7, 2021, 3:19AM
Benzinga - Jul 6, 2021, 11:48AM
Benzinga - Jul 1, 2021, 5:13PM
Benzinga - Jun 25, 2021, 4:26PM
Benzinga - Jun 23, 2021, 4:02PM
Benzinga - May 18, 2021, 11:20AM
Benzinga - May 5, 2021, 9:37PM
Benzinga - Apr 21, 2021, 3:44AM
Benzinga - Apr 1, 2021, 10:16AM
Benzinga - Mar 5, 2021, 2:04AM
Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd is a is a diversified financial services and investment management company dedicated to the digital assets and blockchain technology industry. The company operates through four business lines: Trading, Principal investing, Asset management, and Investment Banking.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Galaxy Digital Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Galaxy Digital (BRPHF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Galaxy Digital (OTCPK: BRPHF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Galaxy Digital's (BRPHF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Galaxy Digital.

Q

What is the target price for Galaxy Digital (BRPHF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Galaxy Digital

Q

Current Stock Price for Galaxy Digital (BRPHF)?

A

The stock price for Galaxy Digital (OTCPK: BRPHF) is $11.88 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:57:08 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Galaxy Digital (BRPHF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Galaxy Digital.

Q

When is Galaxy Digital (OTCPK:BRPHF) reporting earnings?

A

Galaxy Digital does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Galaxy Digital (BRPHF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Galaxy Digital.

Q

What sector and industry does Galaxy Digital (BRPHF) operate in?

A

Galaxy Digital is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.