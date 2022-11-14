Wall Street's Top Analyst Just Said On Phillips 66; Here Are Other Picks For Last Week From Analysts

Wall Street analysts make new stock picks on a daily basis. Unfortunately for investors, not all analysts have particularly impressive track records at predicting market movements. Even when it comes to one single stock, analyst ratings and price targets can vary widely, leaving investors confused about which analyst's opinion to trust.

Benzinga's Analyst Ratings API is a collection of the highest-quality stock ratings curated by the Benzinga news desk via direct partnerships with major sell-side banks. Benzinga displays overnight ratings changes on a daily basis three hours prior to the U.S. equity market opening. Data specialists at investment dashboard provider Toggle.ai recently uncovered that the analyst insights Benzinga Pro subscribers and Benzinga readers regularly receive can successfully be used as trading indicators to outperform the stock market.

Top Analyst Picks: Fortunately, any Benzinga reader can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. One of the ways traders can sort through Benzinga's extensive database of analyst ratings is by analyst accuracy. Here's a look at the most recent stock picks from each of the five most accurate Wall Street analysts, according to Benzinga Analyst Stock Ratings.

Analyst: Scott Hanold

Analyst Firm: RBC Capital

Ratings Accuracy: 89%

Latest Rating: Maintained a Sector Perform rating on EOG Resources, Inc. EOG on November 11, 2022, and raised the price target from $155 to $158.

Analyst: William Janela

Analyst Firm: Credit Suisse

Ratings Accuracy: 89%

Latest Rating: Maintained an Underperform rating for Occidental Petroleum Corporation OXY on November 9, 2022, and boosted the price target from $63 to $65.

Analyst: Rick Patel

Analyst Firm: Raymond James

Ratings Accuracy: 88%

Latest Rating: Reiterated an Outperform rating for Occidental Petroleum Corporation BRLT on November 11, 2022, but cut the price target from $10 to $9.

Analyst: Justin Jenkins

Analyst Firm: Raymond James

Ratings Accuracy: 88%

Latest Rating: Maintained an Outperform rating on Phillips 66 PSX, and raised the price target from $115 to $130.

Analyst: William Power

Analyst Firm: Baird

Ratings Accuracy: 86%

Latest Rating: Maintained an Outperform rating for Ziff Davis, Inc. ZD on November 10, 2022, but reduced the price target from $100 to $95.