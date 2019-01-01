Baran Group Ltd is a provider of Engineering, Technology, Telecommunication and Construction solutions. The company offers creative, innovative and proven integrated sustainable engineering solutions to complex and challenging projects, customized to clients' requirements. Its engineering solutions include feasibility studies, engineering and detailed design solutions, preparation for obtaining regulatory permits, construction and site management, project management and control including Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management services and turnkey projects. The company operates in sectors such as general building, transportation, telecommunication and more.