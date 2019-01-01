QQQ
Baran Group Ltd is a provider of Engineering, Technology, Telecommunication and Construction solutions. The company offers creative, innovative and proven integrated sustainable engineering solutions to complex and challenging projects, customized to clients' requirements. Its engineering solutions include feasibility studies, engineering and detailed design solutions, preparation for obtaining regulatory permits, construction and site management, project management and control including Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management services and turnkey projects. The company operates in sectors such as general building, transportation, telecommunication and more.

Baran Group Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Baran Group (BRANF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Baran Group (OTCEM: BRANF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Baran Group's (BRANF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Baran Group.

Q

What is the target price for Baran Group (BRANF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Baran Group

Q

Current Stock Price for Baran Group (BRANF)?

A

The stock price for Baran Group (OTCEM: BRANF) is $1.5 last updated Fri Sep 25 2020 13:55:27 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Baran Group (BRANF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Baran Group.

Q

When is Baran Group (OTCEM:BRANF) reporting earnings?

A

Baran Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Baran Group (BRANF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Baran Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Baran Group (BRANF) operate in?

A

Baran Group is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.