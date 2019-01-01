Bauer AG along with its subsidiaries provides construction and engineering. The operations of the Group are divided into three business segments Construction, Equipment, Resources and others. Construction segment offers new and innovative specialist foundation engineering services and carries out foundation and excavation work, cut-off walls and ground improvements worldwide. Equipment segment provides a full range of equipment for specialist foundation engineering as well as for the exploration, mining, and extraction of natural resources. In the Resources segment, Bauer focuses on innovative products and services in the areas of water, environment, and mineral deposit reserves. It generates maximum revenue from the Equipment segment.