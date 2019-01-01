QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Real Estate.Industry: Real Estate Management & Development
Brookfield Property Partners LP owns, operates, and invests in commercial properties in North America, Europe, Australia, and Brazil. The company focuses on being a global owner and operator of real estate, providing investors with diversified exposure to some of the iconic properties and to acquire high-quality assets at a discount to replacement cost or intrinsic value. Its operating segment includes Core Office, Core Retail, LP Investments, and Corporate Segments. The company operates in various sectors such as office sector, retail sector, industrial, multifamily, hospitality, triple net lease, and the corporate sector. It generates a majority of revenue from the LP Investments segment.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Brookfield Prop Partners Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Brookfield Prop Partners (BPYPN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Brookfield Prop Partners (NASDAQ: BPYPN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Brookfield Prop Partners's (BPYPN) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Brookfield Prop Partners (BPYPN) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Brookfield Prop Partners

Q

Current Stock Price for Brookfield Prop Partners (BPYPN)?

A

The stock price for Brookfield Prop Partners (NASDAQ: BPYPN) is $21.72 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Brookfield Prop Partners (BPYPN) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Brookfield Prop Partners.

Q

When is Brookfield Prop Partners (NASDAQ:BPYPN) reporting earnings?

A

Brookfield Prop Partners does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Brookfield Prop Partners (BPYPN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Brookfield Prop Partners.

Q

What sector and industry does Brookfield Prop Partners (BPYPN) operate in?

A

Brookfield Prop Partners is in the Real Estate sector and Real Estate Management & Development industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.