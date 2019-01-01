Brookfield Property Partners LP owns, operates, and invests in commercial properties in North America, Europe, Australia, and Brazil. The company focuses on being a global owner and operator of real estate, providing investors with diversified exposure to some of the iconic properties and to acquire high-quality assets at a discount to replacement cost or intrinsic value. Its operating segment includes Core Office, Core Retail, LP Investments, and Corporate Segments. The company operates in various sectors such as office sector, retail sector, industrial, multifamily, hospitality, triple net lease, and the corporate sector. It generates a majority of revenue from the LP Investments segment.