BP Midstream Partners LP is a US-based limited partnership. It owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets. The company holds interests in entities that own crude oil, natural gas, refined products, and diluent pipelines serving as key infrastructure for the company to transport onshore crude oil production to whiting refinery and offshore crude oil and natural gas production. It transports oil and gas products to refining markets and trading and distribution hubs.