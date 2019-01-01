QQQ
BP Midstream Partners LP is a US-based limited partnership. It owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets. The company holds interests in entities that own crude oil, natural gas, refined products, and diluent pipelines serving as key infrastructure for the company to transport onshore crude oil production to whiting refinery and offshore crude oil and natural gas production. It transports oil and gas products to refining markets and trading and distribution hubs.

BP Midstream Partners Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy BP Midstream Partners (BPMP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of BP Midstream Partners (NYSE: BPMP) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are BP Midstream Partners's (BPMP) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for BP Midstream Partners.

Q

What is the target price for BP Midstream Partners (BPMP) stock?

A

The latest price target for BP Midstream Partners (NYSE: BPMP) was reported by Mizuho on August 20, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 13.50 expecting BPMP to fall to within 12 months (a possible -24.24% downside). 7 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for BP Midstream Partners (BPMP)?

A

The stock price for BP Midstream Partners (NYSE: BPMP) is $17.82 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:56 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does BP Midstream Partners (BPMP) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 14, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 28, 2022.

Q

When is BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) reporting earnings?

A

BP Midstream Partners’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is BP Midstream Partners (BPMP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for BP Midstream Partners.

Q

What sector and industry does BP Midstream Partners (BPMP) operate in?

A

BP Midstream Partners is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.